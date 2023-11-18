Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) and the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Michigan compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Eastern Michigan (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 6.8% less often than Cleveland State (16-15-0) last year.
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Michigan
|72.2
|144
|80.8
|149.5
|151.2
|Cleveland State
|71.8
|144
|68.7
|149.5
|136.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles recorded 72.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.
- Eastern Michigan went 9-4 against the spread and 6-9 overall last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Michigan
|13-16-0
|13-16-0
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Michigan
|Cleveland State
|6-7
|Home Record
|13-3
|2-13
|Away Record
|7-9
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.