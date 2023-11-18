Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Genesee County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkway Christian School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.