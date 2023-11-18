Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lapeer County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Almont High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
