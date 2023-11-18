High school basketball is happening today in Macomb County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Parkway Christian School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on November 18

10:30 AM ET on November 18 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at L'Anse Creuse High School