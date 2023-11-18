Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Macomb County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkway Christian School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
