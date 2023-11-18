Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Manistee County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalkaska High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
