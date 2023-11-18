Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan State Spartans match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hoosiers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Indiana (-3.5) Toss Up (47) Indiana 26, Michigan State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Indiana vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans' ATS record is 3-5-1 this season.

Michigan State is 0-5-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this season.

The Spartans have hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

The average point total for the Michigan State this year is 2.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread five times in eight games.

Indiana is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Hoosiers have played eight games this year and five of them have hit the over.

The point total average for Indiana games this season is 48.2, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana 21.4 30.0 21.4 20.4 23.3 44.3 Michigan State 16.7 27.7 18.7 26.5 13.8 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.