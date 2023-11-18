Michigan State vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) face off against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|47.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-4.5)
|47.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
Michigan State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Spartans have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season six times and failed to cover in all six.
- Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.