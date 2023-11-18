The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Michigan has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (39 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.5 points allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Maryland ranks 58th in the FBS (396.5 total yards per game) and 39th on defense (339.7 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Michigan vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Michigan Maryland 410.5 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (61st) 232.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (35th) 173.1 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (111th) 237.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (24th) 6 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,194 yards passing for Michigan, completing 76.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 794 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 18 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 284 yards on 84 attempts, scoring three times. He's grabbed 24 passes for 225 yards (22.5 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's 589 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 26 passes while averaging 44.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has a total of 426 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 2,769 yards on 245-of-375 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby has run the ball 109 times for 515 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has rushed for 266 yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has totaled 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 607 (60.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 67 times and has four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has put together a 542-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 63 targets.

Kaden Prather's 58 targets have resulted in 37 grabs for 523 yards and five touchdowns.

