The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) carry the first-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the Maryland Terrapins (6-4), who boast the No. 24 passing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wolverines are heavy, 19.5-point favorites. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Maryland matchup.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Maryland has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the Big Ten -200 Bet $200 to win $100

