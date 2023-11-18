Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Muskegon County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

East Lansing High School at Muskegon High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Greenville, MI

Greenville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Menominee High School at North Muskegon High School