If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holly High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 17

12:00 AM ET on November 17 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School