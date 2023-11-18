If you live in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Mott High School at De La Salle Collegiate