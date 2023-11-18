Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Mott High School at De La Salle Collegiate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
