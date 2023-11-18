Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Osceola County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Reed City High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Marquette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
