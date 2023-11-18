Holy Cross, Lafayette, Week 12 Patriot League Football Power Rankings
Week 12 of the college football schedule is here. To see how every Patriot League team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
- Last Game: L 17-14 vs Army
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Holy Cross jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Lafayette
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd
- Last Game: W 24-16 vs Fordham
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lafayette jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Lehigh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Fordham
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 24-16 vs Lafayette
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Fordham jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Colgate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 37-21 vs Lehigh
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colgate jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Georgetown
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
- Last Game: W 50-47 vs Bucknell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgetown jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: L 50-47 vs Georgetown
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bucknell jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Marist
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Lehigh
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
- Last Game: L 37-21 vs Colgate
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lehigh jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Lafayette
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.