Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Tuscola County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.