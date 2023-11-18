CAA Games Today: How to Watch CAA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 12 college football slate features seven games involving teams from the CAA. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Rhode Island Rams at Towson Tigers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports
|Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports
|Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports
|Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports
|Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.