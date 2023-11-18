Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all four games involving teams from the SWAC.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

