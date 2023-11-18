SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all four games involving teams from the SWAC.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
