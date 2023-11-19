Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 11 action at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the Chicago Bears defense and Jaylon Johnson. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Detroit pass catchers versus the Bears' pass defense.
Lions vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|105.4
|13.2
|9
|42
|12.18
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense
- Amon-Ra St. Brown's 821 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has registered 65 catches and four touchdowns.
- In terms of the passing game, Detroit is averaging the sixth-most yards in the league, at 267.4 (2,407 total passing yards).
- The Lions score the eighth-most points in the league, 26.8 per game.
- Detroit sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.2 times per game (seventh in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 28 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 248.2, and it ranks 31st in passing TDs allowed (20).
- So far this year, the Bears' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 29th in the league with 25.5 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 21st with 3,242 total yards allowed (324.2 per game).
- Chicago has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Bears have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|87
|35
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|65
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.6
|21
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|821
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|102.6
|2.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|311
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
