Donovan Peoples-Jones was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Detroit Lions' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Peoples-Jones' stats can be found below.

In the air, Peoples-Jones has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 97 yards on eight receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Lions this week: Kalif Raymond (LP/ankle): 20 Rec; 277 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Peoples-Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 97 22 0 12.1

Peoples-Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0

