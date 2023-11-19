There are two games featuring a Horizon team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Youngstown State Penguins versus the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV IUPUI Jaguars at UIC Flames 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at West Virginia Mountaineers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

