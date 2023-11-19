Jameson Williams has a favorable matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allow 248.2 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Williams' stat line this year reveals eight catches for 89 yards and one score. He puts up 17.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 17 times.

Williams vs. the Bears

Williams vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 248.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

The Bears have the No. 31 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 20 this season (two per game).

Lions Player Previews

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Williams has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 5.2% of his team's 326 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 5.2 yards per target.

Williams, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.6% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

