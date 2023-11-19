Lions vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NFC North rivals go head to head when the Detroit Lions (7-2) host the Chicago Bears (3-7) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 9 points. For this game, the total has been set at 47.5 points.
The betting trends and insights for the Lions can be found in this article before they meet the Bears. The Bears' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Lions.
Lions vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-9)
|47.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Lions (-8.5)
|47.5
|-400
|+315
Detroit vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Lions vs. Bears Betting Insights
- So far this season, Detroit has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread.
- The Lions are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9-point favorite or greater this year.
- Five of Detroit's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-1 this year.
- As a 9-point underdog or greater, the Bears have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- There have been six Chicago games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.
