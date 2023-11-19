The Detroit Lions (7-2) host a NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (3-7) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Ford Field.

Before the Lions square off against the Bears, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Lions vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 7.5 48 -400 +310

Lions vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit has an average total of 46.2 in their contests this year, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 48 points.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 43.0 points, 5.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 3-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been underdogs in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

This season, Chicago has been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Lions vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.8 8 22.6 17 46.2 4 9 Bears 20.4 16 25.5 29 43.0 4 10

Lions vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In its past three contests, Detroit has gone over the total twice.

The Lions have totaled 38 more points than their opponents this season (4.2 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 51 total points (5.1 per game).

Bears

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

None of the Bears' past three games have gone over the total.

The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (16.5 per game) than overall (20.4), and giving up more points in the division (28.5) than overall (25.5).

The Lions have scored a total of 38 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 4.2 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by opponents by 51 total points (5.1 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 45.8 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.0 24.8 ATS Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 41.7 44.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 22.4 26.2 ATS Record 3-6-1 1-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

