Sunday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (3-0) and Evansville Purple Aces (0-3) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 94-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Spartans are coming off of a 105-44 victory over Detroit Mercy in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Michigan State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 94, Evansville 58

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game last season (posting 78.2 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and giving up 67.1 per outing, 249th in college basketball) and had a +333 scoring differential.

Michigan State averaged 74.7 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 3.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (78.2).

At home, the Spartans scored 7.1 more points per game last season (82.0) than they did in away games (74.9).

Michigan State allowed 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than it allowed in away games (71.2).

