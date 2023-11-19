Michigan State vs. Alcorn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (2-2) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Michigan State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 0.1% less often than Alcorn State (15-14-0) last season.
Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|70.9
|138.6
|67.9
|138.5
|137.5
|Alcorn State
|67.7
|138.6
|70.6
|138.5
|136.8
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans recorded only 0.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- Michigan State went 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-15-0
|17-14-0
|Alcorn State
|15-14-0
|15-14-0
Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Alcorn State
|12-2
|Home Record
|7-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|10-10
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-6-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
