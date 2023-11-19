The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (2-2) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Michigan State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 0.1% less often than Alcorn State (15-14-0) last season.

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 70.9 138.6 67.9 138.5 137.5 Alcorn State 67.7 138.6 70.6 138.5 136.8

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans recorded only 0.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Braves allowed (70.6).

Michigan State went 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 15-14-0

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Alcorn State 12-2 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 10-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

