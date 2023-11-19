Today's NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those nine games is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Today's NBA Games

The Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers travel to face the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 6-6

6-6 PHI Record: 9-3

9-3 BKN Stats: 114.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th)

114.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th) PHI Stats: 120.4 PPG (third in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -3.5

PHI -3.5 PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 BKN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 223.5 points

The Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons look to pull off a road win at the Raptors on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and BSDET

TV Channel: TSN and BSDET

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 5-7

5-7 DET Record: 2-11

2-11 TOR Stats: 108.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

108.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (ninth) DET Stats: 109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -6.5

TOR -6.5 TOR Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 217.5 points

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL

TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 7-4

7-4 ORL Record: 7-5

7-5 IND Stats: 126.5 PPG (first in NBA), 123.4 Opp. PPG (29th)

126.5 PPG (first in NBA), 123.4 Opp. PPG (29th) ORL Stats: 107.8 PPG (28th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -4.5

IND -4.5 IND Odds to Win: -190

-190 ORL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 233.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and ALT

TV Channel: BSOH and ALT

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 6-6

6-6 DEN Record: 9-3

9-3 CLE Stats: 110.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

110.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (10th) DEN Stats: 114.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -2.5

DEN -2.5 DEN Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 216.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CA

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 9-3

9-3 SAC Record: 7-4

7-4 DAL Stats: 123.4 PPG (second in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

123.4 PPG (second in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th) SAC Stats: 115.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -1.5

DAL -1.5 DAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 SAC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 245.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Boston Celtics

The Celtics travel to face the Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 2-9

2-9 BOS Record: 10-2

10-2 MEM Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)

108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (22nd) BOS Stats: 118.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

The Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns

The Suns take to the home court of the Jazz on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 4-8

4-8 PHO Record: 6-6

6-6 UTA Stats: 115.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 120.5 Opp. PPG (26th)

115.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 120.5 Opp. PPG (26th) PHO Stats: 115.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -4.5

PHO -4.5 PHO Odds to Win: -190

-190 UTA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 238.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 3-9

3-9 OKC Record: 8-4

8-4 POR Stats: 103.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

103.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (11th) OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -7.5

OKC -7.5 OKC Odds to Win: -300

-300 POR Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 226.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 7-6

7-6 HOU Record: 6-4

6-4 LAL Stats: 112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th) HOU Stats: 109.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

LAL Odds to Win: -

- HOU Odds to Win: -

