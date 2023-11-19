Oakland vs. Drake: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Drake Bulldogs (2-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) meet at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The game has no line set.
Oakland vs. Drake Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 18 of Oakland's games last season went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Golden Grizzlies were 11-18-0 last year.
- Oakland (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.9% of the time, nine% less often than Drake (15-17-0) last year.
Oakland vs. Drake Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|74.8
|148.1
|63.9
|140.2
|138.6
|Oakland
|73.3
|148.1
|76.3
|140.2
|146.3
Additional Oakland Insights & Trends
- The Golden Grizzlies scored 9.4 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Bulldogs gave up (63.9).
- Oakland went 10-15 against the spread and 12-14 overall when it scored more than 63.9 points last season.
Oakland vs. Drake Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|15-17-0
|14-18-0
|Oakland
|11-18-0
|18-11-0
Oakland vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Oakland
|14-1
|Home Record
|8-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-10
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
