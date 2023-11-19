At Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-11) aim to stop a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET. The game airs on TSN and BSDET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Raptors matchup.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSDET

TSN and BSDET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Raptors (-6.5) 217.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Raptors (-7) 217 -295 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 108.3 points per game to rank 27th in the league and are allowing 110.7 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Pistons have a -63 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 114.6 per contest to rank 20th in the NBA.

These two teams score 218.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 225.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Toronto has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Detroit has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Pistons and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Raptors +15000 +6600 -

