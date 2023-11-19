Scottie Barnes and Jalen Duren are two players to watch when the Toronto Raptors (5-7) and the Detroit Pistons (2-11) face off at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Gametime is set for 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Cavaliers 108-100. With 20 points, Cade Cunningham was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 20 5 8 0 0 2 Isaiah Stewart 11 10 2 1 2 1 Jaden Ivey 11 2 3 1 0 1

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Duren's averages for the season are 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists, making 80% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 3 boards and 8.3 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists, making 26.1% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart's averages for the season are 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Pistons receive 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Alec Burks.

