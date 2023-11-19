The Detroit Pistons (2-11) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-7) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on TSN and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

TSN and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Pistons vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Pistons 106

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 6.5)

Raptors (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-9.5)

Raptors (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.7

The Raptors (6-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.8% more often than the Pistons (6-7-0) this season.

Toronto hasn't covered the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more 57.1% of the time.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (61.5% of the time) than Toronto and its opponents (41.7%).

The Raptors have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-1) this season while the Pistons have a .167 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-10).

Pistons Performance Insights

On offense the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA (109.8 points per game). Defensively they are 20th (114.6 points allowed per game).

Detroit is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (46.5) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed (41.1).

With 27.4 assists per game, the Pistons are sixth in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Detroit is worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.7 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.0).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). They are ranked 18th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

