Western Michigan vs. Ohio State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|74
|290th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
