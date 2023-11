Big Ten teams will be in action across five games on Monday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Ole Miss Rebels squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines at Imperial Arena.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN2 East Carolina Pirates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 1:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 FloHoops Florida Gators vs. Purdue Boilermakers 4:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 - Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Penn State Lady Lions 6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 - Fairfield Stags at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 -

