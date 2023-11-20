The Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 142-113 loss to the Raptors, Cunningham totaled 18 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game last season, the Nuggets were the best in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets conceded 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the league.

