The Siena Saints (1-2) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
  • Central Michigan went 5-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas put up were just 1.5 fewer points than the Saints gave up (67.2).
  • When Central Michigan totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 8-4.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Central Michigan averaged 6.9 more points per game (68.7) than it did when playing on the road (61.8).
  • The Chippewas surrendered 71.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.1).
  • When playing at home, Central Michigan averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.4) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to in road games (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 UL Monroe L 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State L 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida W 68-63 Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Valparaiso - McGuirk Arena

