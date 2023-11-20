The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) and the Siena Saints (1-2) meet in a matchup with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

Siena sported an 11-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from Central Michigan.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 65.7 134.3 73 140.2 142.3 Siena 68.6 134.3 67.2 140.2 135

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas averaged were only 1.5 fewer points than the Saints gave up (67.2).

Central Michigan went 7-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0 Siena 11-13-0 14-10-0

Central Michigan vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Siena 6-8 Home Record 8-5 3-12 Away Record 7-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

