Monday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at Imperial Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-58 and heavily favors Michigan to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 20.

Last time out, the Wolverines won on Sunday 70-52 against South Dakota.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 69, Ole Miss 58

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolverines' +334 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 73.5 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

In conference games, Michigan tallied fewer points per game (73.2) than its season average (73.5).

Offensively the Wolverines played better in home games last season, averaging 78.6 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game in road games.

Defensively Michigan was worse in home games last year, ceding 63.6 points per game, compared to 62.6 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.