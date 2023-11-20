The Michigan Wolverines (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Rebels have won three games in a row.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Michigan vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 72.8 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 50.3 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.3 points, Ole Miss is 4-1.

Michigan is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Wolverines put up 73.3 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 57.6 the Rebels allow.

Michigan has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.

Ole Miss has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 43.6% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Rebels concede.

The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Schedule