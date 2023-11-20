Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Missaukee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Missaukee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Missaukee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farwell High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: McBain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
