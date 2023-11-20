The Detroit Pistons (2-12) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to end a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (9-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ALT2.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ALT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 8.5)

Pistons (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-7.9)

Nuggets (-7.9) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Pistons (6-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 4.4% more often than the Nuggets (5-8-0) this season.

Denver (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than Detroit (4-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (80%).

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (four out of 13).

The Nuggets have a .692 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-4) this season while the Pistons have a .154 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-11).

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are 24th in the NBA in points scored (110 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (116.6).

In 2023-24, Detroit is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (46.1 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.5).

With 27.2 assists per game, the Pistons are eighth in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.7 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

