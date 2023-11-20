How to Watch Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Oakland went 7-3 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.
- The Golden Grizzlies scored an average of 73.3 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 73.1 the Lions gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Oakland went 10-4.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- Oakland scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- The Golden Grizzlies allowed fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Oakland sunk more triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 81-62
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|L 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
