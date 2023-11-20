The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Oakland went 7-3 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.

The Golden Grizzlies scored an average of 73.3 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 73.1 the Lions gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Oakland went 10-4.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

Oakland scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

The Golden Grizzlies allowed fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Oakland sunk more triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule