The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Oakland went 7-3 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies scored an average of 73.3 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 73.1 the Lions gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Oakland went 10-4.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

  • Oakland scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • The Golden Grizzlies allowed fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Oakland sunk more triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Illinois L 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Bowling Green W 81-62 Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

