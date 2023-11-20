The Denver Nuggets (9-4), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to break a four-game road losing streak at the Detroit Pistons (2-12).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ALT2

BSDET and ALT2 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 113.7 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 108.1 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Pistons have been outscored by 6.6 points per game (posting 110 points per game, 24th in league, while conceding 116.6 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -92 scoring differential.

The two teams average 223.7 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 224.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 20.5 -115 22.3

Pistons and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Nuggets +425 +220 -

