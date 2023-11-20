On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-6) square off against the Denver Nuggets (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ALT2.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, ALT2

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren averages 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 80.0% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Alec Burks puts up 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made treys per game (10th in NBA).

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic generates 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Pistons Nuggets 109.4 Points Avg. 117.0 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.1 46.2% Field Goal % 51.5% 39.1% Three Point % 37.1%

