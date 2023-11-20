Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-12), which currently has six players listed (including Jalen Duren), as the Pistons ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons head into this contest following a 142-113 loss to the Raptors on Sunday. The Pistons got a team-leading 19 points from Stanley Umude in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 18 15.3 4 Isaiah Livers PF Questionable Ankle Killian Hayes PG Questionable Shoulder 7.3 1.7 3.3

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ALT2

BSDET and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 223.5

