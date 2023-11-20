The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-12) on November 20, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Detroit is 1-6 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank fourth.

The Pistons average only 1.9 more points per game (110.0) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (108.1).

Detroit has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average the same amount of points per game at home as away (110.0), and concede fewer points at home (115.3) than away (117.5).

This season the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (27.5 per game) than on the road (27.0).

Pistons Injuries