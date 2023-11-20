Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nikola Jokic and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ALT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +120) 6.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 20.5-point total set for Cade Cunningham on Monday is 1.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 3.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Monday's over/under for Jokic is 30.5 points. That's 4.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has grabbed 13.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +120) 6.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game this season, 3.8 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

