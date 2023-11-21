The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot 43.3% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Detroit Mercy had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.

The Titans were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 349th.

Last year, the Titans put up 76.6 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.

Detroit Mercy went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy put up 79.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).

In home games, the Titans surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than in away games (78.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Detroit Mercy performed worse at home last season, draining 9.9 treys per game, compared to 10.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% mark on the road.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule