The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Detroit Mercy Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Detroit Mercy (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Detroit Mercy (-2.5) 142.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Titans games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

Eastern Michigan won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

In Eagles games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

