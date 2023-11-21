Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) going head to head at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 72-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, Eastern Michigan 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Detroit Mercy (-0.6)

Detroit Mercy (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

Detroit Mercy scored 76.6 points per game and allowed 75.3 last season, making them 60th in the nation offensively and 318th defensively.

On the boards, the Titans were 65th in the country in rebounds (33.7 per game) last season. They were 143rd in rebounds allowed (30.6 per game).

With 12.5 assists per game last year, Detroit Mercy was 221st in college basketball.

Last year, the Titans were eighth-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (10.2 per game), and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (38.6%).

Detroit Mercy gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 312th and 331st, respectively, in the nation.

Detroit Mercy took 56.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 61.4% of Detroit Mercy's buckets were 2-pointers, and 38.6% were 3-pointers.

