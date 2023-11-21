The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Detroit Mercy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 318th 75.3 Points Allowed 80.8 357th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 27.8 349th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 8th 10.2 3pt Made 6.2 299th 221st 12.5 Assists 9.6 358th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.