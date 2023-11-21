How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Titans given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Eastern Michigan went 2-7 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished seventh.
- The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan went 3-8 last season when it scored more than 75.3 points.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Eastern Michigan put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.4 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74).
- The Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.
- At home, Eastern Michigan drained 5.5 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 70-60
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 69-62
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Farris Center
